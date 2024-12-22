Maharashtra's Transport Transformation: Minister Sarnaik Takes Charge

In Maharashtra, newly appointed transport minister Pratap Sarnaik conducted an inspection of the MSRTC's Khopat bus depot in Thane. His visit came shortly after receiving his portfolio allocation in the Devendra Fadnavis government.

Sarnaik emphasized the urgent need for better amenities at transport facilities, underscoring washrooms, seating, and drinking water as critical areas for development based on passenger volume.

The minister also advocated for improved working conditions for Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation employees and urged officials to regularly engage with passengers to identify and address potential improvements.

