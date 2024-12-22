Maharashtra's Transport Transformation: Minister Sarnaik Takes Charge
Maharashtra minister Pratap Sarnaik, newly allocated the transport portfolio, inspected the MSRTC's Khopat bus depot in Thane. He emphasized the need for improved amenities such as washrooms and seating, and urged regular engagement between officials and passengers for continual improvement. Sarnaik, elected as Shiv Sena MLA, was sworn in on December 15.
- Country:
- India
In Maharashtra, newly appointed transport minister Pratap Sarnaik conducted an inspection of the MSRTC's Khopat bus depot in Thane. His visit came shortly after receiving his portfolio allocation in the Devendra Fadnavis government.
Sarnaik emphasized the urgent need for better amenities at transport facilities, underscoring washrooms, seating, and drinking water as critical areas for development based on passenger volume.
The minister also advocated for improved working conditions for Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation employees and urged officials to regularly engage with passengers to identify and address potential improvements.
(With inputs from agencies.)