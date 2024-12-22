Left Menu

Modi's Historic Visit: Strengthening Ties with Kuwait

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kuwait marked a historic event, enhancing the bilateral relationship to a strategic partnership. The visit involved talks with Kuwaiti leaders on various sectors. Modi was honored with Kuwait's highest accolade, highlighting improved economic and diplomatic ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kuwaitcity | Updated: 22-12-2024 20:45 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 20:45 IST
Modi's Historic Visit: Strengthening Ties with Kuwait
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to India following a productive two-day visit to Kuwait, during which the two nations elevated their relations to a strategic partnership. This marks a significant milestone in bilateral cooperation and future growth.

In a historic gesture, Kuwaiti Prime Minister Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah personally saw off Modi at the airport. During his visit, Modi engaged in extensive discussions with top Kuwaiti officials, including Emir Sheikh Meshal and Crown Prince Sabah, focusing on areas such as technology, infrastructure, and security.

Kuwait conferred its highest honor, 'The Order of Mubarak Al-Kabeer,' upon Modi in recognition of his efforts to strengthen bilateral ties. With trade figures reaching USD 10.47 billion, Kuwait remains a crucial partner for India, supplying significant energy needs and hosting a large Indian expatriate community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

 Global
2
Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

 Global
3
House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

 Global
4
U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024