Modi's Historic Visit: Strengthening Ties with Kuwait
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kuwait marked a historic event, enhancing the bilateral relationship to a strategic partnership. The visit involved talks with Kuwaiti leaders on various sectors. Modi was honored with Kuwait's highest accolade, highlighting improved economic and diplomatic ties.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to India following a productive two-day visit to Kuwait, during which the two nations elevated their relations to a strategic partnership. This marks a significant milestone in bilateral cooperation and future growth.
In a historic gesture, Kuwaiti Prime Minister Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah personally saw off Modi at the airport. During his visit, Modi engaged in extensive discussions with top Kuwaiti officials, including Emir Sheikh Meshal and Crown Prince Sabah, focusing on areas such as technology, infrastructure, and security.
Kuwait conferred its highest honor, 'The Order of Mubarak Al-Kabeer,' upon Modi in recognition of his efforts to strengthen bilateral ties. With trade figures reaching USD 10.47 billion, Kuwait remains a crucial partner for India, supplying significant energy needs and hosting a large Indian expatriate community.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mahindra to Defend BE 6e Trademark Against IndiGo's Objections
Political Tensions Rise as Congress and BSP Trade Barbs Over Voter Strategies
Rosneft Chief Backs Trump's Trade Policies as 'Adequate'
Strengthening Ties: India-Norway Business Roundtable Focuses on Investment and Trade
India-Norway Trade Talks Set to Boost Bilateral Investments