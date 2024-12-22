Modi's Historic Visit: Strengthening Ties with Kuwait

Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to India following a productive two-day visit to Kuwait, during which the two nations elevated their relations to a strategic partnership. This marks a significant milestone in bilateral cooperation and future growth.

In a historic gesture, Kuwaiti Prime Minister Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah personally saw off Modi at the airport. During his visit, Modi engaged in extensive discussions with top Kuwaiti officials, including Emir Sheikh Meshal and Crown Prince Sabah, focusing on areas such as technology, infrastructure, and security.

Kuwait conferred its highest honor, 'The Order of Mubarak Al-Kabeer,' upon Modi in recognition of his efforts to strengthen bilateral ties. With trade figures reaching USD 10.47 billion, Kuwait remains a crucial partner for India, supplying significant energy needs and hosting a large Indian expatriate community.

(With inputs from agencies.)