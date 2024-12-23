FMCG Industry Eyes Revival with Promising Trends in 2025

The Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) industry is optimistic about a resurgence in consumption growth by 2025. Recent challenges, such as high input costs and food inflation, have hampered market growth, particularly in urban sectors during 2024's latter half.

Industry leaders, such as Emami's Harsha V Agarwal and Dabur's Mohit Malhotra, expect relief from easing inflation, a promising budget, and monsoons to spur growth. While the rural market shows steady improvement, urban demand still lags, influenced by premiumisation trends and quick commerce channels.

Companies are strategizing to tackle challenges with a focus on innovation, affordable pricing, and enhanced product availability. Despite economic turbulence and global uncertainties, the sector's medium-term outlook appears positive, backed by evolving consumer preferences and infrastructural developments.

