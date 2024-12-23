India Gears Up for Critical Mineral Mission to Boost Green Energy Transition

India is poised to take a significant step in its green energy journey with the launch of the Critical Mineral Mission in 2025. The mission aims to secure vital resources necessary for advancing renewable energy and technology sectors.

Collaborating with various ministries, industries, and global think tanks, the mission seeks to ensure a stable supply of minerals essential for manufacturing electric vehicles and semiconductors. The initiative is crucial as India's demand for minerals like lithium and cobalt is set to skyrocket.

Efforts include acquiring assets in countries like Australia and conducting roadshows to attract investors, highlighting India's commitment to becoming a global leader in critical mineral production.

(With inputs from agencies.)