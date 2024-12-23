Physical Dealerships Hold Firm Ground as Digital Platforms Rise in India's Car Buying Process

A recent survey has unveiled that most car buyers in India still favor purchasing through physical dealerships. Trust and personal relationships are key factors influencing this trend, according to the global study by Urban Science.

The survey encompassed over 9,000 participants from various countries, including India, and found 90% of Indian car buyers prefer in-person dealership visits. This preference underscores the reliance on tradition and trust in major financial decisions, where personal interaction plays a crucial role.

The digital wave is making its mark, especially among younger, tech-savvy consumers who browse online before visiting showrooms. Despite this shift, a harmonious hybrid model of traditional and digital practices is anticipated to shape the future of India's automotive market.

