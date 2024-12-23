Left Menu

Physical Dealerships Hold Firm Ground as Digital Platforms Rise in India's Car Buying Process

A recent survey highlights that the majority of car buyers in India prefer purchasing vehicles through physical dealerships, with trust and personal relationships playing vital roles. While digital platforms are gaining traction, they currently serve to complement traditional methods, pointing to a hybrid future in the Indian automotive market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2024 12:56 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 12:56 IST
Physical Dealerships Hold Firm Ground as Digital Platforms Rise in India's Car Buying Process
  • Country:
  • India

A recent survey has unveiled that most car buyers in India still favor purchasing through physical dealerships. Trust and personal relationships are key factors influencing this trend, according to the global study by Urban Science.

The survey encompassed over 9,000 participants from various countries, including India, and found 90% of Indian car buyers prefer in-person dealership visits. This preference underscores the reliance on tradition and trust in major financial decisions, where personal interaction plays a crucial role.

The digital wave is making its mark, especially among younger, tech-savvy consumers who browse online before visiting showrooms. Despite this shift, a harmonious hybrid model of traditional and digital practices is anticipated to shape the future of India's automotive market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024