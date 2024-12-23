Diplomatic Tensions: China's Involvement in Baltic Sea Cable Investigation

China has responded to a joint investigation into the severed Baltic Sea undersea cables by providing the necessary information and documentation. The foreign ministry stated on Monday that they have invited Germany, Sweden, Finland, and Denmark to partake in the inquiry.

During a press briefing, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning addressed concerns raised by Sweden, following a Financial Times report criticizing China for restricted access during the open investigation. Sweden was particularly perturbed by the denial of permission for its public prosecutor to board the suspect vessel, Yi Peng 3, which had been stationary in Danish waters for over a month but is now moving again, as confirmed by the Swedish Coastguard.

Mao stated that Yi Peng 3 was held up to aid the ongoing investigation and to protect the health of the crew. The decision to resume the voyage was made after assessment and consultations with involved parties. In November, suspicions of sabotage arose when breaches occurred in fiber-optic cables linking countries in the region, elevating concerns over vital infrastructure security.

(With inputs from agencies.)