Vande Bharat Express Faces Technical Snag, Causing 90-Minute Delay in Thane

The CSMT-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express train was held up for 90 minutes on Monday morning after deviating from its intended route due to a technical malfunction at Diva station in Thane, Maharashtra. The incident caused disruptions for local trains on the Central Railway network.

According to Central Railway chief PRO Swapnil Nila, the glitch occurred due to a signalling and telecommunications failure at point number 103, situated between the down fast line and the 5th line at Diva junction. This failure affected trains generally bound for Panvel on the regular Konkan route.

The express train had to divert towards Kalyan station before reversing back to Diva junction, subsequently continuing its journey towards Madgaon once the issue was resolved. Such deviations are unusual for trains operating on Mumbai's suburban automatic signalling system.

(With inputs from agencies.)