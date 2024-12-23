Starmer's Economic Struggle: Challenges Mount Amidst Growth Stagnation
Britain's economy showed zero growth in the first quarter under Prime Minister Keir Starmer's leadership. The Office for National Statistics reported stagnant GDP, causing fears of a slowdown. Business confidence is low, influenced by announced tax hikes. Observers predict potential BoE interest rate cuts in 2025 amid weak demand.
In a challenging start for Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Britain's economy showed no growth in the July-to-September period, according to the Office for National Statistics. The revised zero growth figure, down from an earlier estimate of 0.1%, highlights a concerning slowdown that has characterized Starmer’s early tenure.
Despite efforts by Starmer and Finance Minister Rachel Reeves, including a budget featuring increased business taxes, economic indicators remain grim. Analysts caution that the government's tone might inadvertently dampen economic progression, with the Bank of England projecting stagnant growth into the fourth quarter while retaining current borrowing rates amid inflation concerns.
The broader economic outlook appears bleak, with declining business confidence and stagnant consumer spending contributing to an overall pessimistic economic climate. Current data suggests that any potential economic recovery may not materialize until 2025, as indicated by key figures such as Alpesh Paleja from the Confederation of British Industry and Paul Dales of Capital Economics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict
Tensions Escalate: China Doubles Warships Around Taiwan
Foiled Abductions & Arms Seizure: A Militant's Arrest in Manipur
Escalating Tensions: Israel-Syria Border Faces Strain Amid Rebel Advances
Bomb Scare in Lucknow: False Alerts at Key Locations