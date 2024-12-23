Starmer's Economic Struggle: Challenges Mount Amidst Growth Stagnation

In a challenging start for Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Britain's economy showed no growth in the July-to-September period, according to the Office for National Statistics. The revised zero growth figure, down from an earlier estimate of 0.1%, highlights a concerning slowdown that has characterized Starmer’s early tenure.

Despite efforts by Starmer and Finance Minister Rachel Reeves, including a budget featuring increased business taxes, economic indicators remain grim. Analysts caution that the government's tone might inadvertently dampen economic progression, with the Bank of England projecting stagnant growth into the fourth quarter while retaining current borrowing rates amid inflation concerns.

The broader economic outlook appears bleak, with declining business confidence and stagnant consumer spending contributing to an overall pessimistic economic climate. Current data suggests that any potential economic recovery may not materialize until 2025, as indicated by key figures such as Alpesh Paleja from the Confederation of British Industry and Paul Dales of Capital Economics.

(With inputs from agencies.)