Left Menu

Karnataka Boosts Economy with Rs 9,823 Crore Industrial Approval

The Karnataka government has approved nine industrial projects valued at Rs 9,823.31 crore, projected to create 5,605 jobs. The projects, reviewed at the 64th SHLCC meeting, include new investments and expansions. Notably, Karnataka's first semiconductor project was announced for Kochanahalli, Mysuru.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-12-2024 19:12 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 19:12 IST
Karnataka Boosts Economy with Rs 9,823 Crore Industrial Approval
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Karnataka government has greenlit nine industrial projects totaling an investment of Rs 9,823.31 crore, which are anticipated to create approximately 5,605 new jobs. The approvals came during the 64th State High Level Clearance Committee (SHLCC) meeting, presided over by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Among the approved projects, three are new investment initiatives, while six involve expansions or modifications to existing plans. The new projects include DN Solutions India Private Limited's Rs 998 crore investment at the ITIR in Devanahalli, projected to generate 467 jobs; Silectric Semiconductor Manufacturing Private Limited's Rs 3,425.60 crore venture at Kochanahalli, Mysuru, aimed at creating 460 jobs; and Sansera Engineering Limited's Rs 2,150 crore project at Harohalli, expected to produce 3,500 jobs. The six projects earmarked for expansion or amendments account for an investment of Rs 3,249.71 crore, with an expected job creation tally of 1,178.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister announced the establishment of the state's first semiconductor project at the Kochanahalli Electronics Manufacturing Cluster in Mysuru. He emphasized the importance of adhering to development timelines for KIADB plots and discussed potential profit-sharing strategies between sugar mills and farmers, suggesting a review of similar models executed in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024