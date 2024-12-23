Honda and Nissan Set to Merge in Auto Industry Shakeup

In a significant move in the automotive industry, Japanese giants Honda and Nissan are planning to merge, potentially forming the world's third-largest automaker by sales. The companies, which have signed a memorandum of understanding, are also involving Mitsubishi Motors in discussions to strengthen their strategic partnership.

The merger comes as the automotive sector undergoes transformative changes, with Chinese manufacturers seizing market shares through cost-effective electric vehicles. Both Honda and Nissan have lagged in this space, prompting a need for collaboration on electric vehicle development and autonomous driving technologies.

Analysts suggest that the merger could help the companies achieve a combined market capitalization worth around USD 55 billion, bolstering their ability to compete against global leaders like Toyota and Volkswagen. As industry dynamics evolve, the merger signifies a crucial step towards sustainability and efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)