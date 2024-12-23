Himachal Pradesh Pledges Strong Stance on Industrial Harassment
The Himachal Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, vows strict action against intimidation of industries. Emphasizing a conducive environment for growth and green initiatives, Sukhu urges investment in technology, food processing, tourism, and hydropower to combat climate change.
- Country:
- India
In a firm move to protect industries in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu assured industrialists that the state government would take stern action against any entities intimidating or harassing them.
The commitment was made during a meeting where industrialists discussed their demands with the chief minister. Sukhu reiterated the government's efforts to create a favorable environment for industrial growth.
He highlighted the promotion of green industries to align with the state's goal of becoming a green energy hub by March 31, 2026, and encouraged investment in IT, food processing, tourism, and hydropower to address climate change challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
