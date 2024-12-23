Left Menu

CISF Updates Protocols in Wake of Hoax Threats

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has updated its protocols following a spate of hoax threats to Indian airlines. The revised Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) procedures allow online meetings, expediting threat assessments. This approach has enhanced the efficiency of response and reduced disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2024 20:56 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 20:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has taken decisive steps to address recent hoax threats targeting Indian airlines. Incidents had previously led to numerous flight diversions and delays across the nation's aviation sector.

Amidst these threats, the government has revised the rules for convening Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) meetings. This decision permits the committee to assemble online, significantly reducing response times.

These changes fall inline with new guidelines from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, enhancing threat assessment through a secure, internet-based platform, streamlining both interim and full threat evaluations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

