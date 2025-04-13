Left Menu

Bomb Threats Ignite Political Clash in Punjab

Partap Singh Bajwa claimed that 50 bombs have entered Punjab, stirring controversy and prompting Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to demand sources. Bajwa, Leader of Opposition, refused to disclose his sources, intensifying the ongoing debate over state security and governance. The AAP government has threatened legal action if his statements cause panic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-04-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 21:04 IST
Bomb Threats Ignite Political Clash in Punjab
Partap Singh Bajwa
  • Country:
  • India

A bomb scare in Punjab has erupted into a political controversy following opposition leader Partap Singh Bajwa's claims about explosives entering the state. Bajwa stated that 50 bombs had arrived, with 18 detonating.

This allegation drew sharp responses from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who questioned Bajwa's sources and relationship with Pakistan. The government has warned of legal consequences if Bajwa's claims incite panic.

Bajwa stands firm on his statements, citing his duty to public safety despite threats of action. The incident underscores tensions over security and governance in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025