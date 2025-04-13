Bomb Threats Ignite Political Clash in Punjab
Partap Singh Bajwa claimed that 50 bombs have entered Punjab, stirring controversy and prompting Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to demand sources. Bajwa, Leader of Opposition, refused to disclose his sources, intensifying the ongoing debate over state security and governance. The AAP government has threatened legal action if his statements cause panic.
A bomb scare in Punjab has erupted into a political controversy following opposition leader Partap Singh Bajwa's claims about explosives entering the state. Bajwa stated that 50 bombs had arrived, with 18 detonating.
This allegation drew sharp responses from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who questioned Bajwa's sources and relationship with Pakistan. The government has warned of legal consequences if Bajwa's claims incite panic.
Bajwa stands firm on his statements, citing his duty to public safety despite threats of action. The incident underscores tensions over security and governance in the state.
