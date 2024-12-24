India's Capital Expenditure Utilization: A Mid-Year Review

The central government has reported an expenditure of only 37.28% of the budgeted Effective Capital Expenditure (ECE) in the first half of the 2024-25 financial year. This figure, released by the Ministry of Finance, represents the capital outlay aimed at infrastructure and asset creation. ECE combines capital expenditure and grants for capital asset creation.

For the financial year 2024-25, the government's ECE was estimated at Rs 15.02 lakh crore, comprising Rs 11.11 lakh crore of central capital expenditure, Rs 4.15 lakh crore for direct capital expenditure, and Rs 1.45 lakh crore for state grants. The Ministry emphasized the strategic importance of this spending for sustainable economic growth.

Total government expenditure in the first half of FY 2024-25 reached Rs 21.11 lakh crore, 43.8% of the budget estimate of Rs 48.21 lakh crore. Revenue account expenditure stood at 45.7%. Priorities included Rs 1.45 lakh crore on grants, Rs 5.15 lakh crore on interest payments, and significant allocations for defense and subsidies.

