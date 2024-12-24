Left Menu

India's Capital Expenditure Utilization: A Mid-Year Review

In the first half of FY 2024-25, the Indian government utilized 37.28% of its budgeted Effective Capital Expenditure, aimed at infrastructure development. Despite significant funds allocated, the Ministry of Finance emphasizes ongoing commitment to long-term growth amidst a larger budget framework focusing on interest payments, defense, and subsidies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2024 12:01 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 12:01 IST
India's Capital Expenditure Utilization: A Mid-Year Review
Ministry of Finance (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The central government has reported an expenditure of only 37.28% of the budgeted Effective Capital Expenditure (ECE) in the first half of the 2024-25 financial year. This figure, released by the Ministry of Finance, represents the capital outlay aimed at infrastructure and asset creation. ECE combines capital expenditure and grants for capital asset creation.

For the financial year 2024-25, the government's ECE was estimated at Rs 15.02 lakh crore, comprising Rs 11.11 lakh crore of central capital expenditure, Rs 4.15 lakh crore for direct capital expenditure, and Rs 1.45 lakh crore for state grants. The Ministry emphasized the strategic importance of this spending for sustainable economic growth.

Total government expenditure in the first half of FY 2024-25 reached Rs 21.11 lakh crore, 43.8% of the budget estimate of Rs 48.21 lakh crore. Revenue account expenditure stood at 45.7%. Priorities included Rs 1.45 lakh crore on grants, Rs 5.15 lakh crore on interest payments, and significant allocations for defense and subsidies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024