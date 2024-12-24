Operation Mahila Suraksha: Ensuring Women's Safety on Trains

In a significant safety initiative, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has taken action against 304 men for traveling in women-only coaches within the Eastern Railway zone. This crackdown was part of a six-day drive spearheaded by the RPF, titled 'Operation Mahila Suraksha.'

The effort aims to create safer travel environments for women passengers, affirming their right to journey without fear or intimidation. The extensive sweep spanned key divisions of Eastern Railway, including Howrah, Sealdah, Malda, and Asansol, effectively identifying and prosecuting offenders under the Railway Act.

Encouraging public participation, the RPF has urged passengers to report any suspicious activities by contacting the RPF helpline or approaching railway officials, aiming to strengthen community vigilance and ensure safer public transport for women.

(With inputs from agencies.)