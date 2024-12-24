Left Menu

Miraculous Escape: Man Survives Oncoming Train in Kerala

A video from Kerala's Kannur district captures Pavithran's remarkable escape as a train passed over him on the tracks. Mistakenly identified as drunk, Pavithran, a school vehicle cleaner, clarified he lay down to save himself. The railway police have documented his statement, confirming his harrowing experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 24-12-2024 15:58 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 15:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic incident that has swept social media, a man from Kerala's Kannur district, Pavithran, narrowly escaped death as a train sped over him. The heart-stopping video shows Pavithran lying flat on the tracks as the train hurtles by, unharmed once the train had passed.

The incident took place around 5 p.m. between the Kannur and Chirakkal railway stations when a Mangalore-Thiruvananthapuram train was en route. Railway police, who have recorded Pavithran's statement, reported he claimed he was on his phone and failed to notice the approaching train, resulting in his quick decision to lay down.

Amid rumors that he was intoxicated, Pavithran, who works as a school vehicle cleaner, clarified he lay on the tracks to save his life and not under the influence. Despite surviving unscathed, he admitted he was deeply shaken by the experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

