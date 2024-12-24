Left Menu

AI-Enabled Initiatives Strengthen Consumer Protection

The Indian government, led by Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, has launched several AI-enabled initiatives to enhance consumer protection. Major e-commerce platforms pledged to improve safety measures, while new regulations focus on reducing deceptive marketing practices and expediting consumer dispute resolutions.

In a move to bolster consumer protection efforts, Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has unveiled a slew of initiatives that incorporate artificial intelligence to enhance consumer experiences. Key among these initiatives is an AI-enabled helpline, designed to detect and address deceptive marketing practices swiftly.

The announcement saw significant commitment from major industry players such as Reliance Retail, Tata Sons, and Zomato, who have endorsed a safety pledge. The government rolled out various consumer protection measures, including the AI-powered National Consumer Helpline, the e-maap portal, and the Jago Grahak Jago mobile app to safeguard online shoppers.

Minister Joshi emphasized the progress in resolving consumer disputes, with significant strides made in case disposal through the three-tier consumer court system. The government also highlighted the success of the e-Daakhil Portal for online complaint filing. New guidelines to regulate surrogate advertising are underway, reflecting a robust response to evolving e-commerce challenges.

