Dollar Dominance: The Resilient Greenback's Global Impact

The U.S. dollar maintained its recent supremacy on Tuesday, even as holidays thinned trading volumes. Investors continued to grapple with the prospect of U.S. interest rates remaining higher for longer, pushing major currencies towards milestone lows.

Over the past three months, the dollar has surged against a basket of currencies, fueled by divergent central bank policies. Projections now suggest that the Federal Reserve is likely to maintain higher interest rates than previously anticipated, boosting U.S. Treasury yields and driving the dollar to two-year highs.

This week, with few major economic data releases expected, the interest rate narrative remains a key influencer in the foreign exchange market. As the year-end nears, trading volumes may continue to diminish, leaving other currencies struggling in the wake of the dollar's strength.

