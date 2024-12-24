Saurashtra Express Derailed: No Injuries Reported at Kim Station

The Dadar-Porbandar Saurashtra Express experienced a derailment incident on Tuesday afternoon at Kim station, located just 27 km from Surat, Gujarat, an official reported. The non-passenger coach adjacent to the engine had four of its wheels derail at around 3:32 p.m. as the train, numbered 19015, was departing the station en route to Porbandar, according to Western Railway chief PRO Vineet Abhishek.

Abhishek assured that there were no injuries to any passengers or railway personnel as a result of the derailment.

Despite the incident, train traffic on this route was not disrupted. A supplementary loop line was in place, ensuring uninterrupted service, the PRO advised.

(With inputs from agencies.)