Left Menu

Saurashtra Express Derailed: No Injuries Reported at Kim Station

The Saurashtra Express derailed at Kim station in Gujarat, with four wheels of a non-passenger coach coming off track. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. The incident did not affect train traffic, thanks to an available loop line, stated Western Railway's chief PRO.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-12-2024 17:14 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 17:14 IST
Saurashtra Express Derailed: No Injuries Reported at Kim Station
  • Country:
  • India

The Dadar-Porbandar Saurashtra Express experienced a derailment incident on Tuesday afternoon at Kim station, located just 27 km from Surat, Gujarat, an official reported. The non-passenger coach adjacent to the engine had four of its wheels derail at around 3:32 p.m. as the train, numbered 19015, was departing the station en route to Porbandar, according to Western Railway chief PRO Vineet Abhishek.

Abhishek assured that there were no injuries to any passengers or railway personnel as a result of the derailment.

Despite the incident, train traffic on this route was not disrupted. A supplementary loop line was in place, ensuring uninterrupted service, the PRO advised.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024