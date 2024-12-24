Strategic Surge: India's Export Agenda to Exploit US-China Trade Tensions

The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) has developed a tactical plan to increase India's export footprint in the US marketplace. This initiative arises amidst anticipated tariffs on Chinese goods under US President-elect Donald Trump's administration.

Urging governmental financial support, FIEO Vice President Israr Ahmed stressed the importance of Indian exporters participating in American trade exhibitions. The focus sectors include apparel, electronics, toys, footwear, and organic chemicals, all identified as pivotal for driving export growth.

Ahmed pointed out pressing challenges such as liquidity and declining export finance. FIEO appeals for policy alterations, including payment relaxation for MSMEs and extension of interest equalisation schemes, to bolster the export strategy amid fluctuating international trade dynamics.

