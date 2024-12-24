Sky-High Demand: Unimech Aerospace IPO Takes Off

Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd's initial public offer (IPO) caught significant investor interest, achieving 9.08 times subscription by the second day of bidding.

With shares worth Rs 500 crore put up for grabs, the offer saw 4,27,26,573 bids against the 47,04,028 shares available, according to data from the NSE.

Investor enthusiasm varied across categories, with non-institutional investors leading at 12.06 times subscription, followed by Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) at 10.29 times, and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) at 4.64 times.

(With inputs from agencies.)