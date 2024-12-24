American Airlines' Technical Glitch Disrupts Christmas Travel

American Airlines, a major U.S. carrier, faced a significant challenge on Tuesday morning when a technical issue prompted a nationwide ground stop during the peak Christmas travel season.

Federal regulators authorized flights to resume approximately one hour after the grounding request was made by American Airlines due to the reported system-wide problem.

The disruption arrives at a critical time, with the Transportation Security Administration projecting to screen 40 million passengers over the festive period, highlighting the air travel sector's vulnerability to technical failures.

