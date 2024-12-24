Left Menu

5 soldiers killed as army vehicle falls into 300-feet deep gorge in Poonch

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 24-12-2024 21:18 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 21:18 IST
5 soldiers killed as army vehicle falls into 300-feet deep gorge in Poonch
Five soldiers were killed and as many others injured when an Army vehicle skidded off the road and rolled down a 300-feet deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district Tuesday evening, officials said.

The injured have been shifted to a military hospital for treatment, they said, adding one of them is in critical condition.

The accident occurred in the Gharoa area when the vehicle was on its way to Banoi in the district, they said.

Rescue teams are on the job and they have recovered five bodies from the gorge which is around 300-350 feet deep, they added.

Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General M V Suchindra Kumar and all ranks of Dhruva Command extend their deepest condolences on the tragic loss of five brave soldiers.

''Dhruva Command stands firm with the bereaved families in this hour of grief,'' the Northern Command said on X.

All the ranks of White Knight Corps extend their deepest condolences on the tragic loss of five brave soldiers in a vehicle accident during operational duty in the Poonch sector.

''Rescue operations are ongoing, and the injured personnel are receiving medical care'', the White Knight Corps said on X.

