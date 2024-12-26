Japan Airlines Recovers from Cyberattack, Resumes Ticket Sales

Japan Airlines (JAL) announced on Thursday that its systems are now operating normally following a cyberattack that disrupted operations and delayed some flights.

The cyberattack kicked off at 7:24 a.m., impacting both internal and external systems. As a precaution, JAL temporarily shut down a problematic router and halted same-day ticket sales, although no customer data was breached or damaged, the company assured.

Meanwhile, ANA Holdings, another major Japanese airline, reported no such disruptions. This incident contrasts with a technical glitch faced by American Airlines earlier this week, which grounded flights on Christmas Eve due to network hardware issues.

