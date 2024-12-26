Left Menu

Japan Airlines Recovers from Cyberattack, Resumes Ticket Sales

Japan Airlines (JAL) experienced a cyberattack that affected internal and external systems, leading to the temporary suspension of same-day ticket sales. The incident began at 7:24 a.m. and involved shutting down a malfunctioning router. No customer data was compromised, and systems have since returned to normal operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 11:45 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 11:45 IST
Japan Airlines Recovers from Cyberattack, Resumes Ticket Sales
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Japan Airlines (JAL) announced on Thursday that its systems are now operating normally following a cyberattack that disrupted operations and delayed some flights.

The cyberattack kicked off at 7:24 a.m., impacting both internal and external systems. As a precaution, JAL temporarily shut down a problematic router and halted same-day ticket sales, although no customer data was breached or damaged, the company assured.

Meanwhile, ANA Holdings, another major Japanese airline, reported no such disruptions. This incident contrasts with a technical glitch faced by American Airlines earlier this week, which grounded flights on Christmas Eve due to network hardware issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

Reducing Urban Heat Risks: Korea’s Success in Policy-Driven Climate Resilience

How UPI and Open Banking Revolutionize Credit Access for Underserved Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024