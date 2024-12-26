Miraculous Escape: No Injuries in Delhi Chartered Bus Fire

A private chartered bus, arranged for a marriage ceremony, unexpectedly caught fire in the Jaitpur area of southeast Delhi, an official reported on Thursday.

Fortunately, the bus was devoid of passengers at the time, allowing the driver to calmly exit upon noticing smoke billowing from the engine compartment.

According to a spokesperson from the Delhi Fire Service, the department received an emergency call at 8:10 am from School Chowk. Promptly, two fire tenders were dispatched, and the fire was successfully extinguished within an hour. Authorities suspect a short circuit to be the cause of the blaze.

(With inputs from agencies.)