Miraculous Escape: No Injuries in Delhi Chartered Bus Fire

A private chartered bus meant for a wedding function caught fire in Delhi's Jaitpur area. Thankfully, no passengers were on board during the incident. The driver safely evacuated after observing smoke, and two fire tenders swiftly extinguished the flames. A short circuit is suspected as the cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2024 14:14 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 13:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A private chartered bus, arranged for a marriage ceremony, unexpectedly caught fire in the Jaitpur area of southeast Delhi, an official reported on Thursday.

Fortunately, the bus was devoid of passengers at the time, allowing the driver to calmly exit upon noticing smoke billowing from the engine compartment.

According to a spokesperson from the Delhi Fire Service, the department received an emergency call at 8:10 am from School Chowk. Promptly, two fire tenders were dispatched, and the fire was successfully extinguished within an hour. Authorities suspect a short circuit to be the cause of the blaze.

(With inputs from agencies.)

