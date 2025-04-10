Left Menu

Teen's Unusual Arrest Over Window Urination Incident

A 19-year-old from Himachal's Hamirpur district was detained after attacking his mother with a brick for stopping him from urinating from their house's window. The episode in Karohta village incited community ire. Local authorities have filed charges, with investigations ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur | Updated: 10-04-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 17:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bizarre incident that has shocked the local community, a 19-year-old youth has been detained in Himachal's Hamirpur district. The young man is accused of attacking his mother with a brick after she prevented him from urinating from the window of their home.

The unsettling event took place in Karohta village and has drawn significant criticism from residents. According to SP Bhagat Singh Thakur, the altercation escalated when the youth attempted to relieve himself from the first-floor window, leading to the violent outburst.

Authorities were alerted by locals, resulting in the young man's arrest. A formal case has been registered as the police continue their investigation into this unusual and troubling matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

