Teen's Unusual Arrest Over Window Urination Incident

In a bizarre incident that has shocked the local community, a 19-year-old youth has been detained in Himachal's Hamirpur district. The young man is accused of attacking his mother with a brick after she prevented him from urinating from the window of their home.

The unsettling event took place in Karohta village and has drawn significant criticism from residents. According to SP Bhagat Singh Thakur, the altercation escalated when the youth attempted to relieve himself from the first-floor window, leading to the violent outburst.

Authorities were alerted by locals, resulting in the young man's arrest. A formal case has been registered as the police continue their investigation into this unusual and troubling matter.

