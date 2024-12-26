Left Menu

Indian Exporters Eye US Market Amid Looming Tariffs

Exporters are seeking Rs 750 crore over three years to tap USD 25 billion in export potential to the US, in light of possible high tariffs on Chinese goods under President-elect Donald Trump’s policies. The aim is to strengthen India's market presence in sectors currently dominated by China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2024 15:19 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 15:19 IST
Indian Exporters Eye US Market Amid Looming Tariffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Indian exporters are lobbying for a fund of Rs 750 crore spread over three years to target the USD 25 billion export potential in the United States. The move, initiated by the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), gains urgency as the incoming US administration under Donald Trump threatens to levy steep tariffs on Chinese products.

At a pre-Budget meeting with India's finance ministry, FIEO President Ashwani Kumar pressed for the continuation of the five percent Interest Equalisation Scheme (IES). Kumar suggested a targeted marketing initiative in the US, with Rs 250 crore allocated annually, to capitalize on emerging opportunities stemming from potential higher tariffs on Chinese goods.

A study by FIEO indicates that India could challenge China's dominance in various sectors, including electronics, textiles, and auto components. The organization is building partnerships with key US trade associations and planning to participate in multiple exhibitions. On interest rates, Kumar noted that domestic exporters face higher borrowing costs compared to international peers, calling for an extension of the IES to bolster competitiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024