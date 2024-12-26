Siddharth Vihar: The Emerging Residential Hub in Ghaziabad

Siddharth Vihar, nestled strategically between Noida, Delhi, and Ghaziabad, is rapidly evolving into a key residential hub. Its strategic placement offers a seamless mix of urban convenience and tranquillity, supported by outstanding infrastructure and connectivity via major highways such as NH-24. This area appeals significantly to both end-users and investors.

Prateek Group, known for its consistent quality and reliability in the real estate domain, is set to redefine luxury living in Siddharth Vihar. Their latest premium residential venture promises modern architectural brilliance enhanced with unmatched amenities. This landmark project is designed to cater to the sophisticated tastes and needs of today's discerning homebuyers.

The company's latest offering includes a pre-launch phase of 1200 flats, of which 700 units have already been booked. With prices starting at Rs. 1.10 crore, this project features thoughtfully designed 2, 3, and 4 BHK units, ideally positioned just minutes away from Delhi's commercial hubs. The development underscores Prateek Group's legacy of quality and timely delivery, positioning it as a flagship venture in the region.

