Moscow Airports Reopen After Safety Restrictions Lifted

Russia's aviation authority announced the resumption of operations at all four Moscow airports after temporary flight restrictions were lifted. The measures had been implemented to ensure the safety of civil aircraft. All necessary precautions by aircraft crews, controllers, and airport services have been assured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 19:49 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 19:49 IST
Moscow's air travel scene was restored on Thursday as all four airports in the region resumed operations. This development came after Russia's aviation watchdog lifted provisional restrictions imposed to enhance civil flight safety.

Rosaviatsia, the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency, confirmed that safety was prioritized with extensive measures implemented by aircraft crews, air traffic controllers, and airport services.

This reinstatement ensures that passengers can expect regular flights as all involved parties emphasize flight safety above all else, reflecting a coordinated effort to maintain order in the skies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

