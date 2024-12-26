Left Menu

Namo Bharat Train Launch in Ghaziabad: An Urban Transit Revolution

Security measures have been escalated as Prime Minister Modi prepares to inaugurate the Namo Bharat train in Ghaziabad. Drone restrictions are in place over several police jurisdictions. The train is part of India's Regional Rapid Transit System, promising enhanced urban connectivity and environmental benefits through reduced traffic and pollution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 26-12-2024 22:39 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 22:39 IST
Security has tightened in Ghaziabad ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled launch of the Namo Bharat train running from Sahibabad to Anand Vihar on Sunday.

Ghaziabad police have designated eight police station areas as no-drone zones to ensure maximum security, as confirmed by officials. This ban encompasses areas including Kotwali and Madhuban Bapudham.

The police enacted Section 163 of the BNSS, granting powers to manage immediate nuisances or dangers. The measure aims to uphold law and order during the event. Namo Bharat trains, integral to India's Regional Rapid Transit System, promise faster urban connectivity, boasting advanced safety features and promoting environmental sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

