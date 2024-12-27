Legacy of Reform: Remembering Manmohan Singh

Manmohan Singh, India's former Prime Minister and a pivotal figure in the nation's economic modernization, has died at the age of 92. His transformative reforms as Finance Minister in 1991 are celebrated as milestones in India's economic progress.

During his career, Singh took crucial steps to open up the economy, addressing significant fiscal deficits and overhauling restrictive regulatory frameworks. His strategic measures to invite foreign investment and abolish the license raj were pivotal to stabilizing India's economy at a time of crisis.

Singh not only laid the foundation for India's economic renaissance but also served the nation as its Prime Minister for two consecutive terms. His legacy is deeply etched in the annals of India's economic history.

