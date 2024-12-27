Left Menu

Legacy of Reform: Remembering Manmohan Singh

Manmohan Singh, a visionary economist and former Prime Minister of India, passed away at 92. Known for leading economic reforms in 1991, Singh's policies revived India's struggling economy. His tenure included groundbreaking changes like the abolition of the license raj and introduction of foreign investment opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2024 09:59 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 09:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Manmohan Singh, India's former Prime Minister and a pivotal figure in the nation's economic modernization, has died at the age of 92. His transformative reforms as Finance Minister in 1991 are celebrated as milestones in India's economic progress.

During his career, Singh took crucial steps to open up the economy, addressing significant fiscal deficits and overhauling restrictive regulatory frameworks. His strategic measures to invite foreign investment and abolish the license raj were pivotal to stabilizing India's economy at a time of crisis.

Singh not only laid the foundation for India's economic renaissance but also served the nation as its Prime Minister for two consecutive terms. His legacy is deeply etched in the annals of India's economic history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

