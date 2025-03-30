Left Menu

Prime Minister Modi Addresses Textile Waste Crisis in 'Mann Ki Baat'

In his 'Mann Ki Baat' address, PM Modi highlights the growing issue of textile waste fueled by fast fashion. Citing global research, he expresses concern over India's significant textile waste generation but lauds the efforts of startups and organizations championing sustainable fashion and recycling initiatives across the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast, has drawn attention to the pressing issue of textile waste, exacerbated by the fast fashion industry. Through his radio program, Modi frequently engages the public on various social challenges affecting the nation.

Highlighting the global concern, Modi described textile waste as a burgeoning problem. He questioned the consequences of fast fashion trends, prompting citizens to ponder the fate of discarded clothing. The Prime Minister noted that under one percent of textile waste is recycled, citing international studies.

Modi pointed out that India ranks third globally in textile waste generation, emphasizing the challenge this presents. Yet, he acknowledged the innovative efforts underway in India, applauding startups and initiatives focused on textile recovery and sustainable fashion. He credited cities like Panipat, Bengaluru, and Tirupur for pioneering recycling and sustainable practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

