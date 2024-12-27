Khushiyon Ki Gaadi Rolls Out by Abhyutthanam Foundation

The 'Khushiyon Ki Gaadi,' an initiative by the Abhyutthanam Welfare Foundation, was flagged off from Jaipur's SMS Stadium by Dr. Neeraj K Pawan, IAS, and Vimal Jain of AU Small Finance Bank. This campaign aims to provide art, sports, and educational resources to economically disadvantaged children across Jaipur.

Leading this campaign, director Riddhi Chandrawat emphasizes raising awareness about the Right to Education Act and environmental protection through outreach efforts. The mobile chariot will visit various areas, distributing art, sports, and health kits to children while integrating street plays to educate the broader public.

The campaign will conclude with the Nanhe Kalakar Festival at Shilp Gram, focusing on Rajasthani art and culture. It includes performances, art workshops, and notable speakers, aiming to fund forest plantations. Children up to 12th grade enjoy free entry, with ticket sales contributing to environmental causes.

