Manmohan Singh: A Legacy Rooted in Amritsar
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh shared a profound connection with Amritsar, where he grew up and pursued education. Known for his humility and economic reforms, Singh passed away at 92. His affection for the city was evident through projects that uplifted it during his tenure.
- Country:
- India
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had deep ties with Amritsar, a city that shaped much of his early life and education. Known for his unassuming nature, Singh attended Hindu College here and later played a significant role in India's economic reforms.
Singh moved with his family to Amritsar following the Partition, where he completed his schooling and earned a degree in economics from Hindu College. His half-brother, Surjit Singh Kohli, fondly recalls the former PM's affection for his grandmother and the time spent in the holy city.
Throughout his political career, Singh remained connected to Amritsar, contributing to several developmental projects. His passing at 92 is a significant loss to the political and economic landscapes in India and abroad.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Accident Claims Life of Indian Student in Leicestershire
IMHC 2024 Kicks Off with High-Level Discussions on Preserving and Advancing India’s Maritime Legacy
India's Creative Youth Shine at INSD's Gala Extravaganza
India and Britain Gear Up for Free Trade Talks
India and Britain Set to Resume Free Trade Agreement Talks