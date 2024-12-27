Left Menu

Manmohan Singh: A Legacy Rooted in Amritsar

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh shared a profound connection with Amritsar, where he grew up and pursued education. Known for his humility and economic reforms, Singh passed away at 92. His affection for the city was evident through projects that uplifted it during his tenure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 27-12-2024 13:13 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 13:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had deep ties with Amritsar, a city that shaped much of his early life and education. Known for his unassuming nature, Singh attended Hindu College here and later played a significant role in India's economic reforms.

Singh moved with his family to Amritsar following the Partition, where he completed his schooling and earned a degree in economics from Hindu College. His half-brother, Surjit Singh Kohli, fondly recalls the former PM's affection for his grandmother and the time spent in the holy city.

Throughout his political career, Singh remained connected to Amritsar, contributing to several developmental projects. His passing at 92 is a significant loss to the political and economic landscapes in India and abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

