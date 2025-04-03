Controversial Waqf Amendment Bill Sparks Heated Debate in Indian Parliament

The Lok Sabha, India's lower house of Parliament, witnessed a fervent debate on Thursday over the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025, which seeks to amend the Act of 1995. MDMK MP Durai Vaiko condemned the bill, labeling it as contrary to the constitutional principle of secularism and detrimental to the Muslim community's interests.

The bill nonetheless garnered enough votes to pass, despite fierce opposition from the INDIA bloc, as the ruling BJP and allies argued in favor of its potential to enhance the efficiency and transparency of Waqf boards.

In an emotionally charged reaction, Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra described the outcome as a 'dark day' for India's secular democracy, criticizing the bill's passage as a manipulation of party whips over public mandate. The legislation received a majority of 288 votes, following the rejection of amendments proposed by opposition members.

