Controversial Waqf Amendment Bill Sparks Political Tension in India

The Waqf Amendment Bill 2025, passed in Lok Sabha, has ignited political debate as AAP and Trinamool Congress leaders criticize the BJP-led government's tactics to secure its passage. The bill, projected to enhance Waqf board efficiency, faces backlash over concerns of fairness and secularism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 10:21 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 10:21 IST
AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Waqf Amendment Bill 2025, recently passed in the Lok Sabha, has become a focal point of political dispute in India. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Trinamool Congress have raised strong objections to the manner of its approval, accusing the BJP-led government of manipulating alliances to gain support.

AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang condemned the coalition tactics, arguing that the bill was passed against the majority sentiment in the country. Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra criticized the bill as a threat to India's secular principles, warning of its adverse impact on the Muslim community.

Despite the heated opposition, BJP and its allies defended the bill, asserting that it would bring greater transparency and efficiency to the management of Waqf properties. Passed after a lengthy debate, the legislation incorporates recommendations aimed at overcoming past administrative challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

