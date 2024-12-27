Manmohan Singh: Architect of India's Economic Resurgence
Manmohan Singh, former Indian Prime Minister, is commemorated for his pivotal role in initiating economic reforms that transformed India's economy. Industry leaders remember his visionary leadership that led to unprecedented growth, enhanced global engagement, and a significant uplift in the country's economic framework and the emergence of a robust middle class.
Industry bodies have lauded former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh as the architect of India's economic liberalisation, crediting him with transformative reforms that touched all sectors of the economy.
Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General of CII, expressed grief over Singh's passing, acknowledging his crucial role in India's economic resurgence through groundbreaking reforms. Banerjee highlighted Singh's leadership as essential in setting India on a path of growth and global engagement.
Singh, aged 92, passed away Thursday night, leaving behind a legacy celebrated by FICCI for India's emergence as an economic powerhouse during his tenure as Finance Minister and Prime Minister. EEPC Chairman Pankaj Chadha praised Singh's efforts that established India on a secure economic trajectory, with policy measures that fostered high growth, increased purchasing power, and the rise of a middle class.
(With inputs from agencies.)
