UN Air Crew Injured in Yemen Airport Strike: A Closer Look

A UN air crew member sustained serious injuries during an Israeli air strike on Yemen's Sanaa International Airport. The incident left six people dead, targeting Houthi-linked sites.

The injured worker, part of the UN Humanitarian Air Service, underwent surgery and is reportedly recovering well, according to WHO.

WHO Director-General Tedros was at the airport negotiating UN staff release and continues humanitarian assessments despite the attack. His departure plans remain uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)