UN Air Crew Injured in Yemen Airport Strike: A Closer Look
A UN air crew member was seriously injured in an air strike by Israel on Yemen's Sanaa International Airport. The attack, targeting the Houthi movement, resulted in at least six deaths. The WHO confirmed the crew member's recovery, while WHO Director-General Tedros remains in Yemen for humanitarian efforts.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 14:37 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 14:30 IST
The injured worker, part of the UN Humanitarian Air Service, underwent surgery and is reportedly recovering well, according to WHO.
WHO Director-General Tedros was at the airport negotiating UN staff release and continues humanitarian assessments despite the attack. His departure plans remain uncertain.
(With inputs from agencies.)
