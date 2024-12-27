Left Menu

UN Air Crew Injured in Yemen Airport Strike: A Closer Look

A UN air crew member was seriously injured in an air strike by Israel on Yemen's Sanaa International Airport. The attack, targeting the Houthi movement, resulted in at least six deaths. The WHO confirmed the crew member's recovery, while WHO Director-General Tedros remains in Yemen for humanitarian efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 14:37 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 14:30 IST
UN Air Crew Injured in Yemen Airport Strike: A Closer Look
Schipol airport Image Credit:

A UN air crew member sustained serious injuries during an Israeli air strike on Yemen's Sanaa International Airport. The incident left six people dead, targeting Houthi-linked sites.

The injured worker, part of the UN Humanitarian Air Service, underwent surgery and is reportedly recovering well, according to WHO.

WHO Director-General Tedros was at the airport negotiating UN staff release and continues humanitarian assessments despite the attack. His departure plans remain uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024