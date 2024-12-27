Left Menu

Rerouted Flight Ops in the Fog: Azerbaijan Airlines Crash Analysis

An Azerbaijan Airlines flight crashed in Kazakhstan after rerouting from Chechnya due to dense fog and local alerts about Ukrainian drones. Despite being offered alternative airports, the captain chose Aktau. Investigations are ongoing, and Azerbaijani sources suggest Russian air defenses might have played a role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 27-12-2024 16:59 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 16:59 IST
  • Russia

An Azerbaijan Airlines flight tragically crashed in Kazakhstan, having rerouted from its original Chechen destination due to dense fog and ongoing alerts regarding Ukrainian drones.

The captain of the ill-fated airplane opted to land in Kazakhstan's Aktau, despite being offered several alternative airports. Russia's aviation watchdog has pledged full cooperation with the investigative proceedings led by Kazakh and Azerbaijani authorities.

Russian officials caution against premature conclusions, awaiting results from ongoing probes. However, four Azerbaijani sources have informed Reuters that Russian air defenses may have inadvertently been involved in the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

