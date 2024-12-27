Left Menu

DPIIT Partners with boAt to Boost Manufacturing Startups

The DPIIT has partnered with the audio and wearables brand boAt to mentor and support startups in the manufacturing sector. This initiative aims to foster innovation, provide resources, and facilitate international expansion for DPIIT recognized startups, particularly in the D2C and manufacturing domains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2024 18:56 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 18:56 IST
DPIIT Partners with boAt to Boost Manufacturing Startups
The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has inked a deal with the audio and wearables brand boAt to mentor and support startups in the manufacturing sector.

This strategic partnership is focused on fostering innovation and providing customized assistance to startups recognized by DPIIT, especially in the direct-to-consumer (D2C) and manufacturing areas.

Key elements of the memorandum of understanding include curating mentorship programs, providing resources and guidance for various milestones such as prototype development, and facilitating international expansion through insights and connections.

