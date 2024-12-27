DPIIT Partners with boAt to Boost Manufacturing Startups

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has inked a deal with the audio and wearables brand boAt to mentor and support startups in the manufacturing sector.

This strategic partnership is focused on fostering innovation and providing customized assistance to startups recognized by DPIIT, especially in the direct-to-consumer (D2C) and manufacturing areas.

Key elements of the memorandum of understanding include curating mentorship programs, providing resources and guidance for various milestones such as prototype development, and facilitating international expansion through insights and connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)