Tragedy on the Bridge: Bathinda Bus Plunge Claims Lives

In a heart-wrenching accident, eight people lost their lives and numerous others sustained injuries when a private bus crashed through a bridge railing and plummeted into a drain in Bathinda on Friday. The bus, carrying over 45 passengers, was traveling from Talwandi Sabo to Bathinda when the tragic incident occurred.

Local residents immediately rushed to the scene in Jeewan Singhwala village to aid the victims. Police and district authorities promptly initiated a rescue operation, transporting the injured to nearby hospitals. A National Disaster Response Force team also arrived to support the efforts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved families and extended well wishes for the speedy recovery of the injured. He announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund. The cause of the accident is under investigation, with inclement weather reported in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)