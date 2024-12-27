Left Menu

Tragedy on the Bridge: Bathinda Bus Plunge Claims Lives

A tragic bus accident in Bathinda resulted in eight fatalities and multiple injuries. The bus, enroute from Talwandi Sabo to Bathinda, veered off a bridge into a drain. Rescue operations were swiftly undertaken, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing condolences and announcing compensation for victims and survivors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bathinda | Updated: 27-12-2024 19:28 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 19:28 IST
Tragedy on the Bridge: Bathinda Bus Plunge Claims Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching accident, eight people lost their lives and numerous others sustained injuries when a private bus crashed through a bridge railing and plummeted into a drain in Bathinda on Friday. The bus, carrying over 45 passengers, was traveling from Talwandi Sabo to Bathinda when the tragic incident occurred.

Local residents immediately rushed to the scene in Jeewan Singhwala village to aid the victims. Police and district authorities promptly initiated a rescue operation, transporting the injured to nearby hospitals. A National Disaster Response Force team also arrived to support the efforts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved families and extended well wishes for the speedy recovery of the injured. He announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund. The cause of the accident is under investigation, with inclement weather reported in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024