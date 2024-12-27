Left Menu

Railway Board Demands Night Duty Alerts for Loco Pilots

The Railway Board has instructed the Centre for Railway Information Systems to generate alerts for crew controllers to prevent violations of night duty guidelines for loco pilots. Observations showed repeated violations due to lack of alerts in their management system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2024 19:41 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 19:41 IST
Railway Board Demands Night Duty Alerts for Loco Pilots
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Railway Board has requested the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) to implement alerts for crew controllers. This comes in response to ongoing violations of guidelines about continuous night duty for running staff, including loco pilots.

According to established guidelines, night duty for running staff must be limited to four consecutive nights, with the fourth shift leading back to their headquarters. However, as per a letter dated December 26, 2024, addressed to CRIS's managing director, compliance has not been met; records show many cases exceeding the allowed consecutive night duty.

The Board emphasized the need for CRIS to update the Crew Management System with alerts. These alerts should notify crew controllers when three consecutive night duties occur at outstations and upon completion of four consecutive nights at headquarters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

