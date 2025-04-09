U.S. Alerts on China's Recruitment Tactics: A New Espionage Threat

The United States has cautioned against Chinese intelligence agencies employing clandestine tactics to recruit current and former U.S. government workers. This warning, issued by the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, surfaces amid widespread federal layoffs supervised by Elon Musk's Department of Government of Efficiency.

According to the center, Chinese entities are disguising themselves as consulting firms, corporate headhunters, and think tanks on social media and professional platforms to target individuals with U.S. government experience. The center stressed that these deceptive online offers are growing more sophisticated, specifically targeting those seeking new employment with federal backgrounds.

In response, the Chinese foreign ministry has denied any such actions, accusing the U.S. of engaging in widespread global espionage. Meanwhile, reports have emerged about a covert network run by a Chinese tech firm attempting to recruit former U.S. government employees who were recently laid off.

