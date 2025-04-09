Left Menu

U.S. Alerts on China's Recruitment Tactics: A New Espionage Threat

The U.S. has issued a warning about Chinese intelligence using deceptive methods to recruit former and current U.S. government employees. The National Counterintelligence and Security Center highlighted China's tactics, including posing as reputable entities on networking sites, to lure individuals with federal backgrounds, even after federal layoffs led by Elon Musk's department.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 13:24 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 13:24 IST
U.S. Alerts on China's Recruitment Tactics: A New Espionage Threat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has cautioned against Chinese intelligence agencies employing clandestine tactics to recruit current and former U.S. government workers. This warning, issued by the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, surfaces amid widespread federal layoffs supervised by Elon Musk's Department of Government of Efficiency.

According to the center, Chinese entities are disguising themselves as consulting firms, corporate headhunters, and think tanks on social media and professional platforms to target individuals with U.S. government experience. The center stressed that these deceptive online offers are growing more sophisticated, specifically targeting those seeking new employment with federal backgrounds.

In response, the Chinese foreign ministry has denied any such actions, accusing the U.S. of engaging in widespread global espionage. Meanwhile, reports have emerged about a covert network run by a Chinese tech firm attempting to recruit former U.S. government employees who were recently laid off.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025