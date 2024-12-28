Tragedy Strikes: Tyson Foods Plant Fire in Georgia

A tragic incident unfolded as a fire erupted overnight at a Tyson Foods plant in southwest Georgia, claiming one life and injuring several others, according to the company on Friday.

Tyson is actively collaborating with local authorities to ascertain the cause of the blaze. Reports from the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, representing 1,600 plant workers, suggest that a boiler explosion triggered the fire.

Tyson, which acquired the Camilla plant as part of its $2.16 billion purchase of Keystone Foods in 2018, serves as a pivotal employer in Mitchell County amid a population of approximately 5,000. Mayor Kelvin Owens emphasized the integral role Tyson plays in both the local economy and community life.

(With inputs from agencies.)