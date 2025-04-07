Left Menu

Boiler Explosion at Ethanol Plant in Bareilly Leaves Three Injured

A boiler explosion at an ethanol plant in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, has resulted in burn injuries to three workers. The cap of the exploded boiler landed 500 meters away, igniting a fire. Two workers are in the hospital, and investigations are ongoing. Local villagers alerted authorities.

In Bareilly district, Uttar Pradesh, a boiler explosion at an ethanol plant resulted in three workers sustaining burn injuries, according to officials. The incident occurred at SNG Bio Products Private Limited, where the boiler cap was propelled 500 meters upon explosion, subsequently catching fire.

Two of the injured workers have been hospitalized in Bareilly. The explosion's loud noise drew nearby villagers to the scene, prompting a swift emergency response. Multiple fire engines from Aonla and Bareilly were deployed to extinguish the ensuing fire, as reported by Chief Fire Officer Chandramohan Sharma.

An investigation into the cause of the explosion is currently underway, Sharma added.

