Left Menu

Heroic Rescue Amid Mughal Road Snowstorm

Six individuals stranded due to heavy snowfall on Mughal Road in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district were rescued by police. Two vehicles traveling from Shopian to Surankote became trapped at Chattapani. Police successfully executed a swift rescue and advised caution in snow-prone, high-altitude regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Poonch | Updated: 28-12-2024 08:27 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 08:27 IST
Heroic Rescue Amid Mughal Road Snowstorm
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A daring rescue operation took place as six individuals stranded by heavy snowfall on Mughal Road in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir were saved by police, authorities reported on Saturday.

The snowfall caused two vehicles, traveling from Shopian to Surankote, to become trapped Friday night at Chattapani, leaving passengers in a precarious situation.

In a swift response, a police team arrived promptly at the scene and managed to evacuate everyone to safety. Police have since urged travelers to be cautious and aware of weather conditions in snow-prone and high-altitude regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

 Global
2
Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

 India
3
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
4
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Metaverse Payments: Blockchain, NFTs, and Challenges in Virtual Economies

Global Inflation Spillovers: How Major Economies Shape Worldwide Price Dynamics

Revealing Pollution Hotspots: How Taxi Sensors Uncover Urban Air Quality Disparities

The ECB’s Strategy for Managing Inflation Amid Unprecedented Economic Disruptions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024