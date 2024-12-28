Heroic Rescue Amid Mughal Road Snowstorm

A daring rescue operation took place as six individuals stranded by heavy snowfall on Mughal Road in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir were saved by police, authorities reported on Saturday.

The snowfall caused two vehicles, traveling from Shopian to Surankote, to become trapped Friday night at Chattapani, leaving passengers in a precarious situation.

In a swift response, a police team arrived promptly at the scene and managed to evacuate everyone to safety. Police have since urged travelers to be cautious and aware of weather conditions in snow-prone and high-altitude regions.

