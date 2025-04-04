Police Clamp Down on Terror-Linked Properties in Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir police have attached 10.18 kanals of land in Ramban district under anti-terror laws. The properties, linked to an FIR, belong to individuals associated with terror activities. This move follows a similar property seizure earlier this year, highlighting a crackdown on terrorism funding sources.
The Jammu and Kashmir Police have intensified their crackdown on terror-linked assets by attaching 10.18 kanals of agricultural land in Ramban district under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
The land, registered in the names of Mohd Sharief and Mohd Younis, is allegedly tied to a fear of charges, according to an official statement released on Friday.
The move is part of ongoing efforts to curb terrorism in the region, marking a significant step in the fight against funding linked to terror groups, as per law enforcement officials.
