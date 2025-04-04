Left Menu

Police Clamp Down on Terror-Linked Properties in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir police have attached 10.18 kanals of land in Ramban district under anti-terror laws. The properties, linked to an FIR, belong to individuals associated with terror activities. This move follows a similar property seizure earlier this year, highlighting a crackdown on terrorism funding sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 04-04-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 19:22 IST
Police Clamp Down on Terror-Linked Properties in Jammu and Kashmir
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have intensified their crackdown on terror-linked assets by attaching 10.18 kanals of agricultural land in Ramban district under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The land, registered in the names of Mohd Sharief and Mohd Younis, is allegedly tied to a fear of charges, according to an official statement released on Friday.

The move is part of ongoing efforts to curb terrorism in the region, marking a significant step in the fight against funding linked to terror groups, as per law enforcement officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025