Jammu and Kashmir Boosts Pension Schemes for Inclusive Welfare

The Jammu and Kashmir government has announced significant increases in pension schemes under the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP) and the Integrated Social Security Scheme (ISSS), according to an official statement released on Thursday.

This expansion fulfills a key promise made by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in the Legislative Assembly on March 7. With the new structure, effective from April 1, 2025, enhanced financial assistance will be granted to pension beneficiaries.

The changes, part of the state's commitment to fostering an inclusive and caring welfare state, will see various pension categories increase significantly, benefiting those who are elderly, widows, and disabled individuals across the Union Territory.

(With inputs from agencies.)