DPIIT Partners with boAt to Boost Startup Innovation

The DPIIT has signed an MoU with boAt to enhance innovation in startups. The partnership aims to mentor startups, provide resources, and support international expansion, while aligning with India's 'Make in India' initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2024 10:06 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 10:06 IST
DPIIT signs MoU with Boat (Photo source: PIB). Image Credit: ANI
The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and Indian audio company boAt have forged a strategic partnership through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to uplift industry startups.

This collaboration is set to promote innovation and provide specialized support to DPIIT-recognized startups, focusing on the direct-to-consumer (D2C) and manufacturing sectors. According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the partnership will launch several initiatives to mentor startups and offer vital resources for milestones such as prototype development. Additionally, the collaboration aims to support international scaling, offering insights and connections where feasible.

Sanjiv, Joint Secretary of Startup India, emphasized the alliance's potential to revolutionize the startup landscape by providing unparalleled expertise and resources, contributing significantly to India's goal of establishing itself as a hub for world-class manufacturing and entrepreneurship. Aman Gupta, Co-founder of boAt, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the partnership's alignment with the 'Make in India' initiative, aimed at nurturing a robust ecosystem for innovators and entrepreneurs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

