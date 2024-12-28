India's IPO Frenzy: A New Era of Capital Fundraising

India's IPO market has reached unprecedented heights, with proceeds skyrocketing from USD 5.5 billion in 2023 to an impressive USD 11.2 billion in 2024, as reported by Global Data. This stellar growth is anticipated to continue into 2025, driven by robust retail engagement and significant domestic inflows, according to Murthy Grandhi, a Company Profiles Analyst at GlobalData.

Grandhi highlights that the current year exemplifies issuer confidence and a voracious investor demand for immediate returns and sustainable growth. Key contributing factors include the government's focus on infrastructure expansion and private sector investments, fostering a dynamic IPO environment.

India's standout IPOs featured substantial offerings such as Hyundai Motor's USD 3.3 billion, Swiggy's USD 1.3 billion, and NTPC Green Energy Limited's USD 1.2 billion. Across the Asia-Pacific region, while India excelled, Japan also exhibited remarkable growth, with 69 IPOs generating USD 12.6 billion, despite China's regulatory-induced slowdown. Overall, the APAC region saw 604 IPOs amassing USD 33.9 billion, a significant surge from the previous year.

